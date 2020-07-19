The daily coronavirus update: 3 deaths; 734 new cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 19:

46,204 confirmed cases; 1,541 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,541.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. One of the three deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,541 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,187 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 46,204 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 734 from Saturday’s count and is based on 16,845 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On three of the last four days, new case numbers have been over 600; on Saturday, MDH reported six additional deaths and 457 new confirmed positive cases.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,627 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 258 are currently in the hospital, 120 in intensive care. The number of people in the ICU has trended up in recent days. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 46,204 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 40,001 are believed to have recovered.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920