The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; 574 newly confirmed cases

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from July 9:

40,163 confirmed cases; 1,490 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,490.

Of the deaths announced Thursday, three were people in their 90s and two people in their 80s. Four people were residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,490 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, 1,165 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 40,163 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 574 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 12,535 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,305 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 251 are currently in the hospital, 116 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 40,163 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 35,193 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Former CMS head Andy Slavitt has hopes that Minnesota can keep COVID-19 at bay, so long as it stays “hyper-vigilant”

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

If governments reopen schools, that may mean keeping other establishments like bars and gyms closed, the Associated Press reports.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920