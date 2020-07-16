The daily coronavirus update: 8 more deaths; 605 new cases in Minnesota

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from July 16:

44,347 confirmed cases; 8 deaths

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,526.

Of the deaths announced Thursday was one person in their 60s, three people in their 70s, two people in their 80s, one person in their 90s and one person over 100 years old. Four of the eight deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 44,347 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 605 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 14,812 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,526 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 249 are currently in the hospital, 103 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 44,347 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 38,290 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development also issued a reminder to residents receiving unemployment benefits that the additional $600 in assistance from the federal CARES Act will end later in July.

Unless the federal government extends the program, July 25 will be the last week Minnesotans will receive the extra $600 in assistance.

Today on MinnPost

Doctors are seeing a worrisome decrease in childhood immunizations during the pandemic

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Some manufacturers are getting into the mask-making business, touting certificates from the FDA. But these certificates are meaningless , NPR reports.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920