MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 23, 2020:

48,721 confirmed cases; 1,561 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,561.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Six of the nine deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,561 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,198 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 48,721 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 760 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 16,676 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,818 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 282 are currently in the hospital, 107 in intensive care. While the number of people in the ICU remains relatively low — at least compared to late May and early June — the number of people reported to be hospitalized but not in intensive care jumped by 21 on Thursday.

You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 48,721 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 42,524 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

