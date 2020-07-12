MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 12, 2020:

Another three Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,502.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. One person whose death was announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 1,502 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,171 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 42,281 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 710 from Saturday’s count and is based on 13,054 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported four additional deaths and the number of new confirmed cases rose by 804 from Friday’s count, based on 16,087 new tests. That jolt in new confirmed cases was the highest the state has reported in a single day since May 23, though the state reported only 8,896 tests that day.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Saturday, three were in their 90s and one was in their 80s. All four of the deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,399 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 251 are currently in the hospital, 123 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 42,281 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 36,582 are believed to have recovered.

While recent daily case numbers are at mid-May levels, when the outbreak appeared to be more severe than in June, far fewer people are dying each day of COVID-19.

State officials say a number of factors may be the reason. For one, a higher share of young people are contracting COVID-19, a population less at risk of a severe case of the disease. Treatment and drugs have improved, and the state also says infection prevention is better in long-term care facilities.

The state is also now testing more people for COVID-19, meaning it is finding more cases than it did in months past.

More information on cases can be found here.

Around the web

Florida on Sunday reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases — a record for one day anywhere in the U.S., reports the Miami Herald . The previous high, New York on April 4, was 12,274 cases.

How to reopen schools: The New York Times on what science and other countries teach us .

The San Diego Union-Tribune has a story about a Starbucks barista who got $100k from a donation campaign after a face-mask dust up with a customer . “It’s more money than anyone in my family has ever had.”

