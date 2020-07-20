MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 20:

Nine-month-old dies due to coronavirus

A Clay County nine-month-old has died from the novel coronavirus, the first death of anyone under 20 due to COVID-19 in Minnesota and among the youngest people dead due to the virus in the U.S.

MDH said the death was believed to be an “isolated incident related to this infant’s specific situation.”

The child had no known underlying health conditions and had two causes of death listed: upper and lower respiratory tract infection and COVID-19. The child was not hospitalized. Specimens and information about the child’s death are being shared with the Centers for Disease Control in an effort to document the progression of the child’s illness and add to the literature on deaths of children due to COVID-19, which are rare.

47,107 confirmed cases; 1,545 deaths

In addition to the nine-month-old, three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 1,545.

Of those three, one was in their 90s and two were in their 60s. None of the deaths announced Monday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,545 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,187 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Monday there have been 47,107 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 903 from Sunday’s count and is based on 14,261 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Four out of the last five days have seen new positive case counts over 600. But MDH officials said Monday’s high number is likely, at least in part, due to the changeover to a new tracking system over the weekend.

Officials expect the new system to be able to more smoothly handle a high volume of cases. But the numbers reported Monday reflected about 650 cases that were still in queue, meaning they had not gone through the pre-reporting vetting process, including identifying duplicates, that data typically undergoes before it’s reported.

As this gets sorted out, there could be abnormalities in the numbers for the next few days, which MDH expects to have sorted out soon.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,678 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 247 are currently in the hospital, 115 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 47,107 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 40,742 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Average age of positive cases decreases

The average age of confirmed cases in Minnesota has been declining, and is now 37, down from 37.6 a week ago.

MDH officials said the increasing number of cases among Minnesotans who are not older or in long-term care is increasing because of changes in social dynamics.

Initially in the outbreak, there were more cases in older adults because that’s where the limited testing focus was. Then, there were more cases in working-age adults as workplaces saw outbreaks. Later, the numbers skewed younger as many cases were attributed to young adults gathering in bars. More recently, there’s been an increase in cases among adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s and 60s as people seem to be gathering without social distancing.

“Whether it’s family get-togethers, people out there enjoying the summer and not social distancing like they could, we’re seeing this evolution of who is getting COVID because of (the evolution of our activities),” Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said.

