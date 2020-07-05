Here are the latest updates from July 5:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,471.

The deaths reported Sunday include those that were not reported Saturday due to the holiday. Four of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 70s. All were residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,471 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,155 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 38,136 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 512 from Friday’s count. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,170 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 253 are currently in the hospital, 132 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 38,136 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 37,617 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

