The daily coronavirus update: five more deaths, 745 new cases in Minnesota

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 30:

53,692 confirmed cases; 5 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,594.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the deaths announced Thursday were three people in their 90s and one person in their 80s. The youngest person was in their 30s. Three people were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 53,692 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 745 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 14,821 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,112 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 298 are currently in the hospital, 141 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 53,692 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 46,965 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce his reopening plans for schools Thursday afternoon. Check back at MinnPost for the full story.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Masks may have another added benefit: keeping you from touching your face.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Children can carry the coronavirus at high levels , sometimes up to 100 times more than adults, reports the New York Times.

A little boost : non-COVID vaccines could offer some protection from the virus, via the Star Tribune.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Article continues after advertisement

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920