MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 28, 2020:

52,281 confirmed cases; 1,580 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,580.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 80s and one was in their 60s. Three of the four deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,580 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,210 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 52,281 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 478 from Monday’s count and is based on 9,081 new tests. The number of new tests reported was unusually low, as typically the state reports well over 10,000 tests per day, and often more than 15,000. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,028 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 294 are currently in the hospital, 138 in intensive care. As number of reported new cases dipped Tuesday, hospitalizations increased. There are 37 more people hospitalized, including 12 more people in intensive care, compared to Monday.

The 138 people in intensive care is the highest total since June 29, and Minnesota has now reported an increase of more than 10 additional people in the ICU with COVID-19 for two consecutive days. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 52,281 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 45,987 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920