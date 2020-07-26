MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 26, 2020:

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,574.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s and one was in their 70s. One person whose death was announced Sunday was a resident of long-term care. Of the 1,574 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,205 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 51,153 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 862 from Saturday’s count and is based on 16,272 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Minnesota has reported more than 800 new cases two days in a row. On Saturday, MDH reported five additional deaths and an increase of 803 cases from Friday’s count. Four of the five people whose deaths were announced Saturday were residents of long-term care. One person was in their 90s, three people were in their 80s and one person was in their 70s.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,920 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 273 are currently in the hospital, 115 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 51,153 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 44,431 are believed to have recovered.

There have been 26 deaths in 3 U.S. convents, reports the Associated Press , as nuns confront COVID-19. Six have died at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Outdoor religious gatherings are drawing warnings and rebukes from health officials in California, reports the Los Angeles Times.

