MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 14, 2020:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,510.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Three of the six deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,510 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,175 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 43,170 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 398 from Monday’s count and is based on 8,510 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,452 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 236 are currently in the hospital, 107 in intensive care. While ICU need had hit a plateau last week after more than a month of decline, the number of people in intensive care has dropped by 16 over the last two days. The last time fewer than 107 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU was April 23. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 43,170 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 37,749 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

California rolls back reopening with new restrictions on indoor dining, churches, salons, reports the Los Angeles Times .

A study in the Journal of Adolescent Health underscores younger people who don’t smoke are less vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 .

A bottleneck for the U.S. coronavirus is the fax machine, reports the New York Times .

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920