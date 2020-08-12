MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 12, 2020:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 1,678. Minnesota had not reported double-digit deaths in one day since July 2.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, two were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Nine of the 12 deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,678 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,260 have been among residents of long-term care.

Article continues after advertisement

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 62,303 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 464 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 10,957 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,711 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 335 are currently in the hospital, including 154 in intensive care. The number of people in the ICU is up by seven from Tuesday. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 62,303 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 55,855 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

From the University of California San Francisco, a potential COVID-19 protection in the form of inhalable synthetic molecules. The school calls it “AeroNabs.”

The virus is killing young Floridians. The New York Times reports that race is a big factor .

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920