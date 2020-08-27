The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths; state posts highest-ever new-case count

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 27:

72,390 confirmed cases; 1,806 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,806.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s and two were in their 50s. Six of the 13 deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,806 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,331 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 72,390 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,154 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 21,144 new tests.

That is by far the highest number of new positive cases reported by MDH in a single day — but it’s partly due to a delay in reporting of tests from Valley Medical, a health care provider and lab.

Today’s numbers include 4,658 tests from Valley Medical that were conducted in the last two weeks, including 265 positive cases. MDH is working through another 14,000 tests from Valley Medical that have not yet been processed and will be included in case counts and test numbers in the coming days.

Even without the Valley Medical tests, though, the numbers are still pretty high. Subtracting Valley’s 265 positive tests from the 1,154 newly announced positive tests gives 889 new positive cases, among the highest daily totals the state has ever reported. Minnesota averaged 670 new cases daily over the last week.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,326 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 305 are currently in the hospital, 139 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 72,390 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 64,876 are believed to have recovered.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920