The daily coronavirus update: 14 deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases announced over weekend

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 2:

55,947 confirmed cases; 1,614 deaths

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,614.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100 years old, two were in their 90s, one was in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 30s. Five of the eight deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,614 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,231 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 55,947 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 759 from Saturday’s count and is based on 15,174 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,241 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 302 are currently in the hospital, 149 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

On Saturday, MDH reported six deaths and 725 new cases, based on 15,158 new tests. 317 were in the hospital, 149 in intensive care.

Of the 55,947 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 48,847 are believed to have recovered.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920