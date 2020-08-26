MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 26:

Fourteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 1,793.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and two were in their 30s. Nine of the 14 deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,793 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,325 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 71,236 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 529 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 11,013 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,274 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 304 are currently in the hospital, 134 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 71,236 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 64,374 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

