MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 11, 2020:

61,839 confirmed cases; 1,666 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,666.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. One person whose death was announced Tuesday was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 1,666 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,251 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 61,839 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 323 from Monday’s count and is based on 6,302 new tests. While the case count is the lowest tally since June 29, there were also far fewer tests conducted than is typical. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Article continues after advertisement

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,661 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 337 are currently in the hospital, 147 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 61,839 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 55,151 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

Why does COVID-19 strike some and not others ? Fauci sees an answer in a new study, reports McClatchy.

The Big Ten won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19 , writes the Associated Press.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920