The daily coronavirus update: 690 new cases, 7 more deaths in Minnesota

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from Aug. 13:

62,993 confirmed cases; seven deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,685.

Of the deaths announced Thursday was one person in their 90s, one person in their 80s, three people in their 70s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 40s. Three of the seven deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 62,993 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 690 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 14,744 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,742 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 308 are currently in the hospital, 154 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 62,993 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 56,346 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

