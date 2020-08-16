The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; 65,152 total confirmed cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 16:

65,152 confirmed cases; 1,706 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,706.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s, two were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. Six of the seven deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,706 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,279 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 65,152 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 739 from Saturday’s count and is based on 16,689 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported 690 new cases and six deaths.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,851 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 290 are currently in the hospital, 152 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 65,152 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 58,196 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920