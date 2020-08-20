The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; 67,308 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 20:

67,308 confirmed cases; 1,745 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,745.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their nineties, two were in their eighties, two were in their seventies, one was in their sixties and one was in their forties. Two of the seven deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,745 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,298 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 67,308 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 690 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 13,810 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,019 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 309 are currently in the hospital, 148 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 67,308 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 60,605 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

