The daily coronavirus update: 861 new cases in Minnesota; seven more deaths

Here are the latest updates from Aug. 6:

58,640 confirmed cases; 1,636 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,636.

Of the deaths announced Thursday was one person in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, and two people were in their 80s. Three of the seven deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 58,640 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positive cases is up 861 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 14,940 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,421 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 319 are currently in the hospital, 153 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 58,640 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 51,604 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

