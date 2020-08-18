The daily coronavirus update: 9 more deaths; 66,061 total confirmed cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 18:

66,061 confirmed cases; 1,721 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,721.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Seven of the nine deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,721 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,287 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 66,061 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 345 from Monday’s count and is based on 7,402 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

MDH said on Monday that Minnesota may have crested the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. The state’s seven-day case positivity average dipped below 5 percent again for the first time since late-July.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,932 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 304 are currently in the hospital, 154 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 66,061 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 59,568 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

We’ve heard it could take 60 percent to 70 percent of the population to have COVID-19 antibodies in order to have herd immunity, but it could be less, reports the New York Times.

Could COVID change our behavior the way the Great Depression did? The Atlantic.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920