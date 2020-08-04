MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 4:

57,162 confirmed cases; 1,620 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,620.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Two of the four deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,620 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,233 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 57,162 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 602 from Monday’s count and is based on 8,060 new tests.

Tuesdays are typically slow, with fewer tests and cases reported due to the prior weekend. But today’s case positivity rate, more than 7 percent, was higher than in recent days. While that represents only one day of data, Minnesota’s seven-day case positivity rate average has been on the rise and recently crossed the 5 percent threshold, a number MDH officials said causes concern.

You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,346 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 328 are currently in the hospital, 159 in intensive care. The number of Minnesotans in the ICU has been generally rising for a week and a half. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 57,162 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 50,426 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) voted Tuesday on plans to start some fall school sports on time and delay the start of others.

As schools begin to formulate fall plans following Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement of back-to-school framework for districts last week, the fate of school sports was still unclear.

On Tuesday, the MSHSL decided to schedule the start of high school football and volleyball in March, instead of in the fall.

Cross country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving will start on time in the fall.

All sports will have shorter seasons and are subject to change based on the virus.

The Star Tribune has in-depth coverage of the decision here.

