MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 9, 2020:

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,657.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, five were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Four of the nine deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,657 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,249 have been among residents of long-term care.

Article continues after advertisement

The state has reported nine or more deaths in a single day only five times since July 1. Two have come in the last week.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 60,898 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 797 from Saturday’s count and is based on 19,959 new tests — the highest number of tests reported in a single day so far. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported eight additional deaths and an increase of 916 cases from Friday’s count. Four of the eight people whose deaths were announced Saturday were residents of long-term care. One person was in their 80s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and three were in their 50s.

Since the start of the outbreak, 5,555 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 312 are currently in the hospital, 148 in intensive care. The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up by three from Saturday but the number of people in the ICU is down by six. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 60,898 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 53,568 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Neck fleeces, also known as gaiter masks, may actually be worse at preventing spread of COVID-19 than wearing no face covering at all, according to a new Duke study reported on by CNN . Material in those thin masks seemed to break down larger droplets into smaller particles that are more easily carried away with air.

New Zealand has now marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, reports the Associated Press . Life has returned to normal for many people, as they attend rugby games at packed stadiums and sit down in bars and restaurants without the fear of getting infected.

A New York Times op-ed from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank chairman Neel Kashkari and Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, on how to “crush” the virus until a vaccine arrives. The duo argues for tougher lockdowns now.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920