MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 23, 2020:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,767.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 40s. Four of the 6 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,767 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,310 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 69,584 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 717 from Saturday’s count and is based on 16,718 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported eight additional deaths and an increase of 734 cases from Friday’s count. Four of the eight people whose deaths were announced Saturday were residents of long-term care. Two people were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 50s.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,151 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 301 are currently in the hospital, 137 of which are in intensive care. The number of people in the ICU is down 11 from Saturday, and the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is down by 15. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 69,584 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 62,373 are believed to have recovered.

