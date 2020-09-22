MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 22, 2020:

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,979.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, four were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. Five of the 10 deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,979 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,430 have been among residents of long-term care.

Article continues after advertisement

So far in September, 163 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19. Through 22 days of August, 161 had died. Nationwide, the U.S. death toll is now higher than 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to CDC data updated Monday afternoon, there have been 36 deaths in Minnesota for every 100,000 people, which is the 27th highest rate among states and the city of Washington D.C. Neighboring Iowa has 40 deaths per 100,000, while North Dakota has 25, South Dakota has 22 and Wisconsin has 21.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 91,422 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 480 from Monday’s count and is based on 9,415 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 7,253 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 290 are currently in the hospital, 136 in intensive care. While hospitalization has been generally stable in September, the number of people in the ICU is up by eight and the total number of people hospitalized is up by 35. The last time there were more than 290 COVID-19 patients hospitalized was Sept. 2. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 91,422 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 82,833 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

The Associated Press reports on the ‘unfathomable’ milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths .

Meanwhile, on the continent of Africa, home to 1.3 billion people, there are 34,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths . The response in Africa has been praised, according to AP.

The New York Times on what we know about coronavirus cases in K-12 schools so far.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920