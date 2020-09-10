MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 10, 2020:

82,249 confirmed cases; 1,884 deaths

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,884. The 15 deaths were the highest one-day total since August 19.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was over 100 years old, four were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Eleven of the 15 deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,884 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,375 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 82,249 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 381 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 7,903 new tests. Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s infectious disease director, said the number of tests is lower than usual likely because of the holiday weekend.

The seven-day positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 5.3 percent, down slightly from 5.4 percent the week prior.

You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,830 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 257 are currently in the hospital, 138 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 82,249 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 75,425 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

75 cases tied to Lyon County wedding

Ehresmann told reporters that there are now 75 known COVID-19 cases and one hospitalization tied to a wedding in Lyon County, including people who work in health care and education.

The age range of those affected is 10 to 84. Ehresmann called it the largest single source of disease transmission associated with a social event in the state, though they have not investigated secondary infections from the wedding.

Long-term care deaths have declined

Minnesota health officials said Thursday the share of COVID-19 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities has dropped each month since April, which they attributed in part to a focus on disease control and a surge of protective equipment at the facilities.

In April, 84.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths were among residents of long-term care. In May, it was 79.9 percent, in June 68.6 percent, in July 57.3 percent and in August 52.1 percent. Overall deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota have slowed since April, May and June.

Lindsey Krueger, director of MDH’s Office of Health and Facility Complaints, said 39.4 percent of nursing homes currently have one or more cases while 10.34 percent of assisted living facilities have one or more cases. The state reported 11 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, a total of 67 percent of nursing homes have had an outbreak, as well as 31 percent of assisted living facilities. Krueger also said there have been no documented cases of transmission from family members or other “essential caregivers” to long-term care residents that are allowed in-person visits while restrictions on visitors remain.

Early in the pandemic, the state barred all visitors to long-term care residents, but has since relaxed those rules to allow some outdoor visits, visits through windows, and the essential caregiver program. MDH had faced criticism and complaints of isolation by residents and their families.

