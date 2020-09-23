The daily coronavirus update: 25 cases of MIS-C in Minnesota children

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from Sept. 23:

92,100 confirmed cases; 1,985 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 1,985.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, one was over 100 years old, one was in their 90s, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Three of the six deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,985 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,433 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 92,100 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 678 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 10,319 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Hospitalization numbers have edged up over 300 for the first time since late August. Since the start of the outbreak, 7,303 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 303 are currently in the hospital, 148 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 92,100 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 83,507 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

25 Minnesota cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

MDH has received reports of 25 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious disease in children believed to be connected to COVID-19. No children have been confirmed to have died because of MIS-C in Minnesota.

All 25 children with reported cases had fevers, while 84 percent of children had gastrointestinal symptoms and 75 percent had evidence of the condition affecting their heart. Of the MIS-C cases in Minnesota, 88 percent had tested positive for current or past infection with COVID-19 and the remainder had known exposures within four weeks.

Sixty-eight percent of children were previously healthy, and 60 percent of the cases required intensive care.

In terms of demographics, the age of confirmed cases ranged from 6 months to 16 years, with a median age of 4 years.

Black and Hispanic children have been disproportionately affected by MIS-C. 76 percent of MIS-C cases in Minnesota have been among Black or Hispanic children. Nationally, 70 percent of cases are among Black or Hispanic children.

Parents are advised to seek medical care for their children if they have fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, rash, red eyes or excessive fatigue, especially if their child has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has COVID-19.

Cases tied to Martin County funeral

MDH has found 33 COVID-19 cases among attendees of a Martin County funeral held on Sept. 9, but expects there are more.

MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the funeral had between 150 and 200 attendees, many of whom did not observe social distancing and masking guidelines. The event involved a service at a church and an after-service luncheon in a private home.

An additional 17 cases have been linked to the church where the funeral was held.

CDC releases Halloween guidelines

The CDC has released guidelines for making Halloween safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular trick-or-treating, where kids ring doorbells and get treats handed to them, is risky, the CDC says. You can find the CDC guidelines, as well as recommended alternative activities here. (Note: MDH says Halloween masks are no substitute for cloth masks.)

