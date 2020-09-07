The daily coronavirus update: 3 more deaths; 81,225 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 7:

81,225 confirmed cases; 1,860 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 1,860.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, two were in their 90s and one was in their 60s. 2 of the 3 deaths announced Monday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,860 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,361 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Monday there have been 81,225 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 638 from Sunday’s count and is based on 15,147 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Friday, MDH reported 843 new cases and 10 deaths. On Saturday, 914 cases and four deaths. On Sunday, 707 cases and six deaths.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,743 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 275 are currently in the hospital, 136 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 81,225 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 73,403 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

