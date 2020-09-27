The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths, 1,075 new cases in Minnesota

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 27, 2020:

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,008.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 50s. One person whose death was announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 2,008 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,445 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 96,734 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,075 from Saturday’s count and is based on 25,283 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported an increase of 1,470 cases from Friday’s count and 10 additional deaths, bringing the total death count from the pandemic higher than 2,000. The state said those case numbers were based on 31,055 tests, which is the highest number of tests reported in one day outside of Aug. 19 — when the state reported tens of thousands of backlogged COVID-19 tests.

Since the start of the outbreak, 7,493 Minnesotans have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, MDH changed the way it reports hospitalizations in Minnesota. Instead of reporting the number of people who are currently hospitalized and in intensive care, the agency is reporting the number of new admissions to the hospital and the ICU each day. The state reported Sunday that six people were hospitalized, one of which was admitted to the ICU. On Saturday, MDH reported 40 people were admitted to the hospital, including nine to the ICU. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 96,734 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 86,252 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920