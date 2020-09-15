The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; 85,351 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 15:

85,351 confirmed cases; 1,927 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,927.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. Two of the five deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,927 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,400 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 85,351 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 402 from Monday’s count and is based on 9,672 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,979 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 238 are currently in the hospital, 131 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 85,351 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 78,953 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

A COVID-19 vaccine may be only 50 percent effective — is that good enough? Via NPR.

It might be hard to get Americans to get that vaccine when the time comes, reports Axios.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920