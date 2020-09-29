The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; 98,447 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 29:

98,447 confirmed cases; 2,020 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 2,020.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Two of the five deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,020 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,449 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 98,447 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 809 from Monday’s count and is based on 15,257 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

MDH is no longer reporting the number of people currently in the hospital due to COVID-19 on a daily basis. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 98,447 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 88,380 no longer need to be isolated.

More information on cases can be found here.

