MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 18, 2020:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 1,950.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, three were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Six of the eight deaths announced Friday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,950 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,414 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Friday there have been 87,807 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,085 from Thursday’s count and is based on 29,431 new tests. That case count is the second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases reported by the state so far in the pandemic, but also comes on the second-highest testing volume reported in a single day. The only day with more reported COVID-19 tests, August 19, included a large backlog of more than 20,000 old tests.

You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Hospitalization remains stable in the state. Since the start of the outbreak, 7,091 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 250 are currently in the hospital, 136 of which are in intensive care. Last Friday, 253 people were hospitalized, 139 of which were in the ICU. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 87,807 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 80,221 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

One more thing

