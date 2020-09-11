The daily coronavirus update: Double-digit deaths for second day in a row; 82,716 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 11, 2020:

82,716 confirmed cases; 1,897 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 1,897. It was the second day in a row with more than 10 reported deaths — something that’s only happened one other time since June 19 and 20.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, three were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Seven of the 13 deaths announced Friday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,897 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,382 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Friday there have been 82,716 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 467 from Thursday’s count and is based on 17,841 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,863 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 253 are currently in the hospital, 139 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 82,716 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 75,757 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

