MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 13, 2020:

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,919. The state is now experiencing its most deadly stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic since late June. There have been 57 deaths reported in the last five days, compared to 25 in the previous five days.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, five were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Nine of the 13 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,919 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,398 have been among residents of long-term care.

Article continues after advertisement

On Thursday, state health officials touted what they see as progress in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. In the four days between Thursday and Sunday, 34 residents of long-term care facilities have been reported dead of the coronavirus — 68 percent of the overall deaths in that time span.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 84,311 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 723 from Saturday’s count and is based on 21,489 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported an increase of 872 cases from Friday’s count and nine additional deaths. The state said those case numbers were based on 20,508 tests.

Article continues after advertisement

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,931 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 241 are currently in the hospital, 136 of which are in intensive care. The number of people hospitalized is down 12 since Friday, and the number of people in the ICU is down by three. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 84,311 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 77,461 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

What are community land trusts ? And what could they do to address the Twin Cities’ affordable housing crisis?

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Oregon prisoners report ‘inhumane’ conditions, COVID-19 risks, following fire evacuations and transfers, reports The Oregonian .

Protesters at the state Capitol on Saturday denounced face masks and the Black Lives Matter Movement, according to the Star Tribune .

With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports schools are scrambling for substitutes .

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920