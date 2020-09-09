MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 9:

81,868 confirmed cases; 1,869 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 1,869.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, four were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Three of the seven deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,869 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,364 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 81,868 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 260 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 5,373 new tests. The seven-day positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 5.5 percent, up from 5.3 percent a week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,792 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 263 are currently in the hospital, 137 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 81,868 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 75,055 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Bars and restaurants checked for COVID-19 compliance

Over the last two weekends, state officials at the Minnesota departments of Health, Public Safety, Department of Labor and Industry and Agriculture visited bars and restaurants to check their compliance with COVID-19 executive orders.

Officials visited 167 bars and restaurants. The weekend of Aug. 28 and 29, they checked establishments in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, Faribault and New Ulm. The weekend of September 4 and 5, they visited Carver and Scott counties, said Assistant Health Commissioner Daniel Huff.

Of the 167 establishments, 79 were found to be not in compliance with COVID-19 requirements, including customers or workers not wearing masks when required to, lack of social distancing and lack of a COVID-19 preparedness plan or worker training, Huff said. Thirty-one were referred for follow-up inspections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDH has identified 68 COVID-19 clusters at 66 bars and restaurants, representing 1,592 cases, health officials said. That’s less than 2 percent of confirmed cases in the state, but in addition to those cases spreading to others, MDH has identified cases among those clusters in people who work in childcare, long term care and health care, where they could pass the virus onto people at high risk of severe complications, Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said.

State officials said the goal of the compliance checks was to bring establishments into compliance rather than be punitive. Huff said the establishments were chosen based on geographic area, taking into account the number of businesses in the area, case counts and spread, factors like colleges coming back into session, or concentrations of complaints.

AstraZeneca put a vaccine trial on hold after a patient had a suspected adverse reaction to evaluate whether the reaction could be connected to the vaccine, via Stat.

Quarantining COVID risks on college campuses: not always going so well. Some horror stories in this New York Times piece.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920