MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 1, 2020:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,823.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 70s and four were in their 60s. One person whose death was announced Tuesday was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 1,823 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,340 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 76,355 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 491 from Monday’s count and is based on 9,158 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,520 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 294 are currently in the hospital, 136 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 76,355 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 68,488 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920