The daily coronavirus update: three more deaths; 912 new cases in Minnesota

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from Sept. 24, 2020:

93,012 confirmed cases; 1,988 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,988.

Of the deaths announced Thursday two people in their 80s and one person in their 70s. Two of the three deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 93,012 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 912 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 20,629 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Thursday, MDH changed the way it’s reporting hospitalizations in Minnesota. Instead of reporting the number of people who are currently hospitalized and in intensive care, the department is reporting the number of new admissions to the hospital and the ICU each day.

On Thursday, MDH reported one new admission to the hospital not in the ICU and one new admission to the ICU.

You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 93,012 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 83,862 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920