Here are the latest updates from October 11, 2020:

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,141.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Three of the 10 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,141 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,521 have been among residents of long-term care.

Minnesota has now reported double-digit deaths in four of the last five days. There have been 107 deaths so far in October. There were 79 deaths in the first 11 days of September and 66 deaths in the first 11 days of August.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 112,268 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,440 from Saturday’s count and is based on 29,755 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported 10 deaths and an increase of 1,516 new cases from Friday’s count. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day so far in the pandemic, and came on 31,811 tests, which is a high volume of tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,354 hospitalizations and 2,291 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 112,268 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 100,171 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

