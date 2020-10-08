MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 8, 2020:

108,922 confirmed cases; 2,107 deaths

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 2,107.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was over 100 years old, one was in their 90s, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Six of the eight deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,107 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,501 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 107,922 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,271 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 28,404 new tests. Minnesota has only reported more than 1,200 positive tests in a single day three times, though Thursday’s total comes on a high testing count. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,187 hospitalizations and 2,245 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 107,922 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 97,254 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

State announces free testing sites for next week

MDH and local health officials are offering free testing next week starting Tuesday in Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin and St. Cloud.

Anyone can get a test, regardless of whether they have insurance or symptoms of COVID-19. The state is offering such testing in an effort to better understand disease spread across the state, and to offer ways for people to get tested if a lack of money or insurance would otherwise be a barrier.

The state is encouraging people to schedule appointments online or by phone at 1-855-612-0677. The testing plan is scheduled as follows:

Anoka

Dates: Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

Time: 12 to 7 p.m.

Location: Anoka Armory, 408 East Main Street, Anoka, MN

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

Faribault

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Faribault Armory, 3000 West Airport Road, Faribault, MN

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

Luverne

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Grand Prairie Events, 105 S Estey Street, Luverne, MN 56156

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Former Kmart Building, 2310 Hwy 29 S, Alexandria, MN 56308

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

Aitkin

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday

The Journey North Community Church, 810 2nd St NW, Aitkin, MN 56341

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

St. Cloud

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 4th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

To schedule an appointment follow this link.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920