MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 7:

106,651 confirmed cases; 2,101 deaths

14 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 2,101.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, five were in their 90s, five were in their 80s and four were in their 70s. Nine of the 14 deaths announced Wednesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,101 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,497 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 106,651 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and the recent trend of reporting high daily numbers of new cases continues: On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases was up 911 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 13,473 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,089 hospitalizations and 2,223 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 106,651 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 96,616 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

