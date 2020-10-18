The daily coronavirus update: 17 more deaths; 122,812 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 18, 2020:

122,812 confirmed cases; 2,234 deaths

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,234.

Of the deaths announced Sunday, three were of people in their 60s, three in their 70s, seven in their 80s and four in their 90s. Fourteen of the 17 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 122,812 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,722 from Saturday’s count and is based on 31,634 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Article continues after advertisement

On Saturday, MDH reported an increase of 1,694 cases and five deaths.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

The most recent data available show 126 Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 and 358 hospitalized with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Sturgis may have sparked a huge rise in COVID cases across the Midwest, via the Washington Post.

Also from the Post: why men die of COVID-19 at higher rates than women.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304