The daily coronavirus update: 3 more deaths; many cases tied to political events

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 12:

Article continues after advertisement

113,439 confirmed cases; 2,144 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 2,144.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. One of the three deaths announced Monday was of a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 2,144 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,522 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Monday there have been 113,439 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,171 from Sunday’s count and is based on 17,938 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Minnesota reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and the seven-day test positivity average has remained at or above 5 percent — a threshold that represents concerning levels of disease — for 16 days.

“Despite what we wish was the case, COVID-19 is still a big and growing problem in Minnesota,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday. Martin and Redwood counties are current hotspots, with case positivity rates over 10 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,421 hospitalizations and 2,311 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 113,439 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 101,376 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

Cases tied to Trump, Biden event attendees

MDH gave an update on cases tied to political events held by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaigns in Minnesota in recent weeks.

Three cases have now been tied to attendees of the Duluth airport Trump rally late last month. Two cases were among members of the same household.

Three cases have been tied to attendees of a Vice President Mike Pence event held at MSP International Airport on Sept. 24. These attendees were from separate households. One attendee also attended a Trump rally in Duluth.

A total of 12 cases are now tied to attendees of the Trump rally at the Bemidji airport on Sept. 18, an increase of four since MDH’s last update on the event. There were four cases among protesters of that event.

Two cases have been linked to attendees of Biden events in Minnesota, one at a Sept. 16 Duluth event and one at a Sept. 22 Brooklyn Park event.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH releases new long-term care visitation guidance

On Monday, MDH released new long-term care visitation guidance. The new guidance allows indoor visitors at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in most cases if there hasn’t been an infection in the facility in the last 14 days and if the case positivity in the surrounding county averages 10 percent or less.

You can read the guidelines here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

In the spring, we may have the choice of several so-so COVID-19 vaccines, with no way of knowing which is best. From the New York Times.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920