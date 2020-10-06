The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths; 105,740 confirmed cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 6:

105,740 confirmed cases; 2,087 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 2,087.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 80s and two were in their 60s. One of the four deaths announced Tuesday was of a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 2,087 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,488 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 105,740 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 941 from Monday’s count and is based on 14,029 new tests. Both case counts and test volume have been up in recent days. Tuesdays are generally the days with the lowest test volumes and caseloads reported, since they reflect activity over the weekend. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,020 hospitalizations and 2,212 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 105,740 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 95,614 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

An Axios-Ipsos poll finds President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis hasn’t shaken most Americans’ views, via Axios.

Trump continues to undermine public health messaging, comparing COVID-19 to flu season, the New York Times reports.

Yes, the mail is slower, from the Upshot at the New York Times

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920