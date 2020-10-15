MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 15, 2020:

Nineteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 2,199.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, four were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 30s. The age of one person was unknown. Eleven of the 19 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities and one person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health center. Of the 2,199 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,546 have been among residents of long-term care.

Minnesota has now reported double-digit deaths in six of the last ten days. Through 15 days in October, the state has reported 165 COVID-19 deaths. That is a sharp increase from the 109 deaths reported in the first 15 days of September and the 99 deaths reported in the first 15 days of August.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 117,106 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of cases is up 1,163 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 20,559 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

MDH reported Thursday there are 114 people hospitalized in intensive care and 330 people not in the ICU with COVID-19. Both are down from Wednesday, though hospitalization remains at a high level.

Since the start of the outbreak, 8,652 Minnesotans have been hospitalized. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304