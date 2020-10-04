MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 4:

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,080.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 80s and four were in their 70s. Four of the seven deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,080 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,486 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 103,826 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,039 from Saturday’s count and is based on 28,833 new tests. It’s the fourth day in a row the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases. You can find the seven-day positive case average here. On Saturday, MDH reported 1,421 new COVID-19 cases — the second-highest ever in a single day — and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,887 hospitalizations and 2,177 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 103,826 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 93,148 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

More information on cases can be found here.

