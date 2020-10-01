The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 1:

100,200 confirmed cases; 2,049 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 2,049.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, six were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Seven of the 13 deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 2,049 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,465 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

Minnesota surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. The Health Department said there have been 100,200 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,066 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 25,108 new tests. (Take a look at our coronavirus tracker to see how case counts have increased in September.) You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,758 hospitalizations and 2,148 ICU admissions in Minnesota due to COVID-19. More information on COVID-related hospitalizations in Minnesota can be found here. For information on current ICU usage and capacity, click here.

Of the 100,200 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 89,980 no longer need to be isolated, meaning they are no longer believed to be contagious.

