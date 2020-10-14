The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota’s death toll reaches 2,180

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from Oct. 14, 2020:

115,763 confirmed cases; 2,180 deaths

Twenty-three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 2,180. A total of 29 deaths were announced Wednesday, but six occurred previously and were added due to the incorporation of deaths in cases determined via antigen testing approved under a Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. You can read more about that here.

Of all the deaths announced as part of the toll Wednesday for which data are available, one person was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, four were in their 90s and one was over age 100.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 115,763 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 180 probable cases based on antigen testing. The number of confirmed positives is up 1,189 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 12,197 new tests, not including antigen tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Minnesota hospitals continue to admit patients with COVID-19 at levels not seen in months. There are currently 134 people in the ICU with COVID-19 and 353 people in the hospital not in the ICU with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Since the start of the outbreak, 8,585 Minnesotans have been hospitalized. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, 103,830 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

