The daily coronavirus update: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in single day

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 30, 2020:

145,465 cases; 2,437 deaths

Eighteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said DAY, for a total of 2,437.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 50s, one in their 60s, seven in their 70s, six in their 80s and three in their 90s. Twelve of the 18 people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 145,465 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of cases is up 3,154 from Thursday’s count and is based on 33,910 new tests. Friday is the 23rd consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases and the case count of 3,154 is an all-time one-day record. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

The most recent data available show 176 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 562 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

