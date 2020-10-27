The daily coronavirus update: Record number of Minnesotans in hospital, ICU with COVID-19

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from October 27, 2020:

137,536 confirmed cases; 2,368 deaths

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 2,368.

Of the deaths announced Tuesday were four people in their 50s, five people in their 70s, four people in their 80s and two people in their 90s. Four of the 15 deaths were among residents of long term care.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 137,536 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 2,164 from Monday’s count and is based on only 14,834 new tests, for a one-day positivity rate of more than 14 percent — nearly three times the “caution” threshold of 5 percent, which generally refers to the seven-day average positivity. While the state’s test positivity rate has been increasing in recent days, Tuesday’s rate represents a spike, and it’s unclear whether such a high level will be sustained in the coming days. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

The most recent data available show 165 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 and 493 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. Both of these numbers are all-time record highs. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

St. Cloud saliva testing site opens Wednesday

MDH announced the state’s sixth COVID-19 saliva testing site will open on Wednesday. In the last month, the state has opened several sites across the state where Minnesotans can be tested for COVID-19 via saliva sample. Samples from these test sites are sent to a lab in Oakdale where they tend to be processed more quickly than nasal swab tests were.

The new site is at the River’s Edge Convention Center, and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments are recommended and can be made here.

