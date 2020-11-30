The daily coronavirus update: 15 more deaths; effects of Thanksgiving gatherings expected in a few weeks

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 30, 2020:

318,763 cases; 3,593 deaths

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 3,593.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was over 100 years old, four were in their 80s, five were in their 70s and five were in their 60s. Five of the 15 people whose deaths announced Monday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 318,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 5,794 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 43,481 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 392 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, up from 366 the week prior and 324 two weeks prior; 1,448 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Officials warn against reading too much into single data points

Minnesota set multiple records with COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death counts in recent weeks. With lower death numbers reported Monday and the case positivity rate dipping — the number lags by a week but was most recently at 11.9 percent, down from nearly 16 percent earlier in November — Minnesota Department of Health officials cautioned against reading too much into one, or a few, data points.

Reporting often slows in the days following weekends, even more so after long weekends.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to climb, straining hospital resources and suggesting deadly weeks ahead, while Minnesota continues to be one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm predicted it could be one to three weeks before the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings are seen in case numbers, between two and four weeks before they’re seen in hospitalization numbers, and three to four weeks before they’re seen in death counts.

